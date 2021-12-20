National Tourism Policy To Focus On Sustainable & Green Tourism And Digitalization

Arvind Singh, Secretary Tourism, Govt of India yesterday stated that the pandemic has made us rethink of the future and how do we recalibrate the strategies in view of the recent experiences of the COVID. He noted that for international travellers, India has to focus on promoting wellness tourism in a safe and healthy destination. The fact that the vaccination programme has done well and that all the tourism stakeholders have been vaccinated must be highlighted. Singh highlighted that for domestic travellers, Ministry of Tourism used the opportunity to promote domestic tourism through the webinar series 'Dekho Apna Desh'.

For the national tourism policy, some of the focus areas are sustainable & green tourism and increasing more digitalization in the sector by making it more user friendly not only for the operators but also for the tourists which will make travel much more convenient. A massive emphasis is given to skill upgradation so creating more centres for skill upgradation for those employed in the hospitality industry and also an online training programme for guides. Tourism sector employs about 80 million people and this is projected to double to 190 million in the next 20-25 years. The sector has a huge employment potential. The policy will also have a host of other incentives and environment that is required to create more investment opportunities in the sector for both domestic and Indian from international sources.

