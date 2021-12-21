GOI Announces The Sale Of Four Dated Securities For A Notified Amount Of Rs 24,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) 4.56% Government Security, 2023 for a notified amount of Rs 2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method (ii) 5.74% Government Security, 2026 for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method (iii) 6.67% Government Security, 2035 for a notified amount of Rs 9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method, and (iv) 6.99% Government Security, 2051 for a notified amount of Rs 7,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore each against one or more security/securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the Securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

