Domestic Crude Oil Production Falls 2.2% On Year In November

Domestic Crude oil production during November 2021 was 2431.44 TMT, which is 6.89% lower than target for the month and 2.22% lower than the production of November 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-November, 2021 was 19868.42 TMT, which is 4.38% and 2.74% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Natural gas production during November 2021 was 2869.47 MMSCM, which is 23.09% higher than the production of November 2020 but 12.8% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-November2021 was 22777.21 MMSCM, which is 21.78% higher than production during corresponding period of last year but 7.9% lower when compared with target for the period.

