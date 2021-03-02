Government committed to create multiple opportunities for MSMEs, boost tourism with the help of upcoming infrastructure projects: Nitin Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
FICCI Welcomes Prime Minister's Acknowledgement Of Role Played By Indian Industry And Business
Over Time Government Has Taken Several Measures To Make Farming Remunerative Says FICCI President
MSME Sector On Upswing Says Finance Ministry
Marginal Growth Reported In Q3 Of 2020-21 Is Indeed Encouraging: FICCI
Budget Must focus On Creating Demand, Infrastructure Spends And Social Sector Says FICCI Dhruva Advisors Survey
-
Mr Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for MSME and Roads, Transport & Highways, Govt of India said that with the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government is committed to create multiple opportunities for MSMEs, boost tourism with the help of upcoming infrastructure projects. Mr Gadkari said, "The infrastructural projects in the pipeline as part of the central Government's plans have laid the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will also boost domestic tourism in the country. Innovation is key to the revival of the travel and hospitality sector. Industry players such as FICCI, OYO Hotels & Homes and IATO should take advantage of the government schemes to come together and support MSMEs." Mr Gadkari further added, "The government's initiatives, such as collateral-free automatic loans for business, including MSMEs; INR 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds, which benefits companies with higher credit ratings, will generate tremendous business opportunities. It will turn into a win-win situation for the industry.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU