Government committed to create multiple opportunities for MSMEs, boost tourism with the help of upcoming infrastructure projects: Nitin Gadkari

Mr Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for MSME and Roads, Transport & Highways, Govt of India said that with the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government is committed to create multiple opportunities for MSMEs, boost tourism with the help of upcoming infrastructure projects. Mr Gadkari said, "The infrastructural projects in the pipeline as part of the central Government's plans have laid the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will also boost domestic tourism in the country. Innovation is key to the revival of the travel and hospitality sector. Industry players such as FICCI, OYO Hotels & Homes and IATO should take advantage of the government schemes to come together and support MSMEs." Mr Gadkari further added, "The government's initiatives, such as collateral-free automatic loans for business, including MSMEs; INR 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds, which benefits companies with higher credit ratings, will generate tremendous business opportunities. It will turn into a win-win situation for the industry.

