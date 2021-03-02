Government of India (GOI) Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For A Notified Amount Of Rs 31,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) 3.96% Government Security, 2022 for a notified amount of Rs 3,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) 5.15% Government Security, 2025 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iii) 5.85% Government Security, 2030 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (iv) GoI FRB 2033‟ for a notified amount of Rs 4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, on March 05, 2021 (Friday) using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the Securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

