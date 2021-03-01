JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Nifty reclaims 14,700 mark; breadth strong
Business Standard

Total 1.82 Kisan Credit Cards Sanctioned So Far Says Finance Minister

Capital Market 

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted in a latest update that since the launch of the Kisan Credit Card or KCC saturation drive last year on 29th February, a total of 1.82 crore KCC have been sanctioned to PM Kisan beneficiaries. Under this scheme, farmers are provided collateral free loan up to Rs 1.6 lakh.

It has now been simplified to let farmers get KCC within 15 days. Service charges on KCC loans up to Rs 3 lakh have also been waived off.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 01 2021. 13:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU