Total 1.82 Kisan Credit Cards Sanctioned So Far Says Finance Minister

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted in a latest update that since the launch of the Kisan Credit Card or KCC saturation drive last year on 29th February, a total of 1.82 crore KCC have been sanctioned to PM Kisan beneficiaries. Under this scheme, farmers are provided collateral free loan up to Rs 1.6 lakh.
It has now been simplified to let farmers get KCC within 15 days. Service charges on KCC loans up to Rs 3 lakh have also been waived off.
