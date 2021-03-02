Indian Economic Activity Gaining Steam, Corporate Sales Continue To Improve

-
ALSO READ
Banks stocks advance after RBI maintains status quo
Karnataka Bank declares Rs 108 crore loan to Sintex Industries as fraud
Select financial stocks in demand after RBI Internal Working Group's suggestion
ICRA upgrades ratings of Yes Bank on improved liquidity
HDFC Bank rises after Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY
-
The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) stated in a monthly update that domestic economic activity is gaining steam as COVID-19 incidence recedes and the ongoing vaccine rollout releases pent-up optimism. All engines of aggregate demand are starting to fire; only private investment is missing in action and the time is apposite for it to come alive. Broader measures of liquidity reflect easing of monetary and financial conditions in the system.
Early corporate results for Q3:2020-21 indicate that sales continue to improve as they rise out of contraction; combined with a fall in raw material costs and saving on account of lower interest expenses, there has been a jump in operating profits. Pro-cyclical industries in the nonfinancial sector - auto, steel and cement - registered a sharp rebound in volumes, increases in output prices in a strong pricing environment and adopted cost cutting measures. Vaccine approvals, the launch of vaccinations and announcements of additional policy stimulus in some countries infuse hope that the global economy will regain momentum, the RBI noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU