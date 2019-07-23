Highly appreciate that Chandrayaan-2 was fully fabricated in India: Vice President

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated scientists and personnel of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Department of Space on the successful launch of Chandrayaan - 2. He highly appreciated the fact that the vehicle and Chandrayaan-2 were fully fabricated in India. This is indeed a golden chapter and major milestone in India's progress in science and technology, he added.

The Vice President said he looked forward to a successful completion of the Chandrayaan-2 project when it lands at a site on the lunar surface where no man-made object has ever reached. This is indeed is big leap forward in India's contribution to explore the outer space as it joins three other countries which have undertaken similar challenging missions. It is really a glowing testimony to the rapid advances the country has been making in Science and Technology in the last few years, the Vice President added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)