India's core sectors see growth of 7.9% in September

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries increased by 7.9 per cent (provisional) in September 2022 as compared to the Index of September 2021. The production of Cement, Coal, Fertilizers, Electricity, Steel and Refinery Products industries increased in September 2022 over the corresponding month of last year. ICI measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz.

Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2022 is revised to 13.1% from its provisional level 12.7%. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April-September 2022-23 was 9.6% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

