Government Of India Receives Rs 12 Lakh Crore Upto September 2022

The Government of India has received Rs 12,03,748 crore (52.7% of corresponding BE 2022-23 of Total Receipts) upto September, 2022 comprising Rs 10,11,961 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 1,57,600 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 34,187 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans of Rs 9,597 crore and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts of Rs 24,590 crore.

Rs 3,76,106 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs 1,15,960 crore higher than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 18,23,597 crore (46.2% of corresponding BE 2022-23), out of which Rs 14,80,708 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 3,42,889 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 4,36,682 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 1,98,879 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

