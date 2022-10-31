Government Of India Receives Rs 12 Lakh Crore Upto September 2022

-
ALSO READ
Anupam Rasayan board OKs fund raising upto Rs 800 Cr
Cabinet OKs interest subvention of 1.5% per annum on short term agriculture loan upto Rs 3 lakh
Annual passenger traffic increased from 2.6 lakh to 33 lakh in last five years
Union Bank of India to raise upto Rs 8,100 cr
Canara Bank gains after board OKs raising upto Rs 9,000 cr via bonds
-
Rs 3,76,106 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs 1,15,960 crore higher than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 18,23,597 crore (46.2% of corresponding BE 2022-23), out of which Rs 14,80,708 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 3,42,889 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 4,36,682 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 1,98,879 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU