Horticulture Crop Production Estimated To Rise Around 2.30%

The total horticultural crops production is projected to increase by 2.31% at 342.33 million tonnes in 2021-22 as against 334.60 million tonnes in the previous year, according to the agriculture ministry data. The ministry, releasing the third advance estimate of production of horticultural crops, said potato production is set to be lower by five per cent at 53.39 million tonnes in 2021-22, as against 56.17 million tonnes in the previous year.

Production of tomato is also estimated to have declined by four per cent to 20.33 million tonnes as against 21.18 million tonnes in the comparable period. The production of onion is pegged higher at 31.27 million tonnes during the 2021-22 crop year as against 26.64 million tonnes in the previous year, up 17.37%.

