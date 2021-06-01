Government Issues Operational Guidelines For Production Linked Incentive Scheme Of Pharmaceuticals

Government has issued Operational guidelines for Production Linked Incentive Scheme of Pharmaceuticals. The Department of Pharmaceuticals notified the 'Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals' on 3rd March, 2021. The approved outlay of the scheme is Rs 15000 crore. The scheme envisages to create global champions out of India who have the potential to grow in size and scale using cutting edge technology and thereby penetrate the global value chains. Based on a series of consultations with pharmaceutical industry and stakeholders in the Government, the operational guidelines for the scheme have been prepared and issued on 1st June. The scheme is now open to applications from the industry.
The applications are invited in three groups based on the Global Manufacturing Revenue of FY 2019-20 of the applicants. A special carve out for MSMEs has been kept under the scheme. The eligible products have been categorized into three categories. The products covered under the scheme are formulations, biopharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, key starting material, drug intermediates, in-vitro diagnostic medical devices, etc. The category-1 and category-2 products attract 10% incentive and category-3 products attract 5% incentive on the incremental sales. Incremental sales of a product mean sales of that product in a year over and above the sales of that product in FY 2019-2020. Based on clearly laid out selection criteria given in the guidelines, a maximum of 55 applicants will be selected under the scheme.
