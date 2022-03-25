India And UK Conclude Second Round Of Talks For Free Trade Agreement

-
India and the United Kingdom have concluded the second round of talks for an India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). A delegation of Indian officials undertook technical talks in London.
Technical experts from both sides came together for discussions in 64 separate sessions covering 26 policy areas. The third round of negotiations is due to be hosted by India in April 2022.
