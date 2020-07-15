Government likely to spend Rs 50,000 crore to improve coal evacuation infrastructure

Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Govt of India has said that if need arises, the government will spend Rs 50,000 crore to improve the coal evacuation infrastructure. This will further improve coal transportation and support the industry as well. Addressing the webinar 'Stakeholders Consultation on Auction of Coal Mines for Commercial Mining', organized by FICCI, Jain noted that the year 2020 is much different from 2008 or 2010 when old coal blocks were given.

We would be making the additional investment in the eastern part of India including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha to ramp up coal evacuation in the country. In order to support the industry and improve logistics in the coal sector, he added that the Ministry is also in touch with the Railways to enhance the network for coal transportation. Emphasizing on the importance of the auction of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, Jain said that the government has come up with very liberal norms for commercial coal mining.

