Government likely to spend Rs 50,000 crore to improve coal evacuation infrastructure

-
ALSO READ
Commercial Mining Of Coal Set To Modernize Coal Sector
Consultative meetings with stakeholders to discuss methodology for commercial coal mining on Jan 28-29
Government Looking At Reducing Entry Barriers In Coal Mining
Coal India will exceed last year's production figures-official
Formalities for finalisation of commercial coal mines auction should be completed in time-bound manner: Par panel
-
Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Govt of India has said that if need arises, the government will spend Rs 50,000 crore to improve the coal evacuation infrastructure. This will further improve coal transportation and support the industry as well. Addressing the webinar 'Stakeholders Consultation on Auction of Coal Mines for Commercial Mining', organized by FICCI, Jain noted that the year 2020 is much different from 2008 or 2010 when old coal blocks were given.
We would be making the additional investment in the eastern part of India including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha to ramp up coal evacuation in the country. In order to support the industry and improve logistics in the coal sector, he added that the Ministry is also in touch with the Railways to enhance the network for coal transportation. Emphasizing on the importance of the auction of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, Jain said that the government has come up with very liberal norms for commercial coal mining.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU