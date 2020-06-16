Government Of India Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Rs 30,000 Crore

The government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of four dated securities for Rs 30000 crore. These include 5.09% GS 2022 3,000 June 19, 2020, 5.79% GS 2030 18,000, New GOI FRB 2033 (maturing on Sep 22, 2033) 4,000 and 7.19% GS 2060 5,000. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore each against any one or more of the above security. The sale will be subject to the terms and conditions spelt out in this notification (called 'Specific Notification'). The auction will be spread based for New GOI FRB 2033 and price based for other securities, using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

