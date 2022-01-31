Domestic Exports Of Marine Products Surges 35% On Year In April-December 2021

-
Exports of Marine Products registered a growth of 35% to USD 6.1 Billion during April-December 2021 (Provisional) as compared to USD 4.5 Billion during same period in the year 2020. As compared to April-December 2019 (USD 5.5 Billion) and April-December 2014 (USD 4.4 Billion), exports of Marine Products registered a growth of 12% and 38% respectively. In the month of December 2021, exports of Marine Products touched USD 720.51 Million, registering a growth of 28.01% over $562.85 Mn logged in December 2020. The overall exports of Marine Products in the last Financial Year (March, 2020-April, 2021) was USD 5.96 Billion, and with USD 6.11 Billion scaled during the first three Quarters of FY2021-22, the sector is very likely to exceed the all-time high of USD 7.02 Billion exports achieved in the FY2017-18, despite the impact of the Covid19 pandemic since January, 2020.
