India Targets To Become Manufacturing Hub of Construction Equipments

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Road Transport & Highways has said that the government's target is to make our country a manufacturing hub of construction equipments in the world. He was addressing a webinar 'CII's Virtual Exhibition on 'Construction Equipment, Technology, Components and Aggregates' through Video Conference today. He said, to achieve the objective of self reliance, India needs to reduce imports and boost the manufacturing of various components and parts in the automobile sector which are presently being imported.

He appealed to all the industries in the sector to develop industrial clusters, Technology Centres, Research labs and upgradation of technology and skills. Gadkari assured the stakeholders to extend all possible support in developing technology centres in India. The Minister also stressed on the need for research and cost reduction without compromising quality.

