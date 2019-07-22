Government To Invest Rs 100 Lakh Crore Towards Development Of Infrastructure In Next Five Years

In next 5 years, Rs. 100 lakh crore will be invested towards development of infrastructure, stated Union Minister of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar according to a latest update. He stated that the government has hit the ground running in its second term and has strived to fulfil the goal of 'SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas, SabkaVishwas'.

The resolve of Reform, Welfare and Justice for All has been the driving force for the government. He highlighted that the primary focus of the government has been towards farmers, soldiers, youth, labourers, businessmen, research, relation with neighboring countries, investment, infrastructure development, fight against corruption and social justice.

