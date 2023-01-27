Government to offload 30 LMT wheat under Open Market Sale Scheme

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) will off load 30 LMT wheat from the Central pool stock to the market through various routes under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic).

Offloading of 30 LMT wheat in the market through OMSS (D) scheme within a span of two months through multiple channels will have wider reach as well as immediate impact on the soaring Wheat and Atta prices and will help containing the rising prices and will bring much relief to the common man.

To address the rising price of wheat and Atta in the country, Group of Ministers headed by Home Minister Sri Amit Shah met today and discussed the buffer stock position of the Country.

