Electronic Toll Collection Through FASTag Soars 46% In 2022

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) through FASTag has witnessed constant growth over last few years. Total toll collection via FASTag on fee plazas, including State Highway fee plazas during calendar year 2022 was Rs. 50,855 crore, which is an increase of approx. 46% as compared to Rs. 34,778 crore in 2021. The average daily toll collection through FASTag on NH fee plazas in December 2022 was Rs 134.44 Crore, and the single day highest collection touched Rs. 144.19 Crore on 24 December 2022.

Similarly, the number of FASTag transactions also witnessed a growth of approx. 48% in 2022 as compared to that in 2021. The number of FASTag transactions in 2021 and 2022 was 219 crores and 324 crores respectively. With 6.4 crores FASTags issued as on date, the total number of FASTag enabled fee plazas across the country also grew to 1,181 (including 323 State highway fee plazas) in 2022 from 922 in the previous year 2021. Notably, MoUs have been signed with 29 different State entities/authorities for on-boarding State fee plazas under FASTag program which include states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, etc.

