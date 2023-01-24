JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Tata Coffee Q3 PAT drops 40% YoY to Rs 27 cr

TVS Motors records 22% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; board OKs interim dividend of Rs 5 per share
Business Standard

Electronic Toll Collection Through FASTag Soars 46% In 2022

Capital Market 

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) through FASTag has witnessed constant growth over last few years. Total toll collection via FASTag on fee plazas, including State Highway fee plazas during calendar year 2022 was Rs. 50,855 crore, which is an increase of approx. 46% as compared to Rs. 34,778 crore in 2021. The average daily toll collection through FASTag on NH fee plazas in December 2022 was Rs 134.44 Crore, and the single day highest collection touched Rs. 144.19 Crore on 24 December 2022.

Similarly, the number of FASTag transactions also witnessed a growth of approx. 48% in 2022 as compared to that in 2021. The number of FASTag transactions in 2021 and 2022 was 219 crores and 324 crores respectively. With 6.4 crores FASTags issued as on date, the total number of FASTag enabled fee plazas across the country also grew to 1,181 (including 323 State highway fee plazas) in 2022 from 922 in the previous year 2021. Notably, MoUs have been signed with 29 different State entities/authorities for on-boarding State fee plazas under FASTag program which include states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU