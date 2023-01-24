Electronic Toll Collection Through FASTag Soars 46% In 2022

-
Similarly, the number of FASTag transactions also witnessed a growth of approx. 48% in 2022 as compared to that in 2021. The number of FASTag transactions in 2021 and 2022 was 219 crores and 324 crores respectively. With 6.4 crores FASTags issued as on date, the total number of FASTag enabled fee plazas across the country also grew to 1,181 (including 323 State highway fee plazas) in 2022 from 922 in the previous year 2021. Notably, MoUs have been signed with 29 different State entities/authorities for on-boarding State fee plazas under FASTag program which include states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, etc.
