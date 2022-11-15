Goyal Associates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 14.47% in the September 2022 quarter
Star Health, IDFC FIRST Bank announce Bancassurance tie-up
Info Edge invests Rs 15 cr in Smartweb Internet Services
Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 207.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 156.56 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1460.00% to Rs 0.78 croreNet profit of Goyal Associates reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1460.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.780.05 1460 OPM %35.90-1000.00 -PBDT0.24-0.53 LP PBT0.21-0.56 LP NP0.21-0.56 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU