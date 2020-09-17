Gradiente Infotainment standalone net profit declines 81.44% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.55% to Rs 8.25 croreNet profit of Gradiente Infotainment declined 81.44% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.55% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.78% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.57% to Rs 20.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.2514.36 -43 20.4023.88 -15 OPM %3.1510.65 -3.142.09 - PBDT0.261.53 -83 0.640.50 28 PBT0.251.53 -84 0.620.48 29 NP0.180.97 -81 0.460.36 28
