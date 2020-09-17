JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Unitech International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gradiente Infotainment standalone net profit declines 81.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 42.55% to Rs 8.25 crore

Net profit of Gradiente Infotainment declined 81.44% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.55% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.78% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.57% to Rs 20.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.2514.36 -43 20.4023.88 -15 OPM %3.1510.65 -3.142.09 - PBDT0.261.53 -83 0.640.50 28 PBT0.251.53 -84 0.620.48 29 NP0.180.97 -81 0.460.36 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 16:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU