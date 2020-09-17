Gradiente Infotainment standalone net profit declines 81.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.55% to Rs 8.25 crore

Net profit of Gradiente Infotainment declined 81.44% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.55% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.78% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.57% to Rs 20.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

