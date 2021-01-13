BCPL Railway Infrastructure bags new order worth Rs 516.04 Mn

-
From Rail Vikas Nigam LimitedBCPL Railway Infrastructure has bagged an order worth Rs.516.04 Million for Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 25KV, 50HZ single phase traction Overhead Equipment (OHE) and switching stations between sections Fakiragram - new bongaigaon (excluding) in Alipurduar division (35RKM/90TKM) in the state of Assam. The project is expected to be completed within a period of 6 months from the date of commencement.
