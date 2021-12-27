Tata-Siemens JV to develop metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar

A Joint Venture between TRIL Urban Transport (a Tata Group Company) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services) under Public Private Partnership Route (PPP) will develop the metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

The Joint Venture has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail. The elevated metro line connects Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park to Shivajinagar via Balewadi.

The 23.3 kms corridor with 23 stations will be the first metro project in India under the New Metro Rail Policy.

A consortium between Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH, Siemens and Alstom Transport India has been awarded the contract for the electrical and mechanical system works of the project by Pune IT City Metro Rail. The project is to be completed in 39 months. Siemens being a part of the Consortium will provide project management, turnkey electrification, signaling, communications and depot works (equipment) for this prestigious project.

The order size of Siemens is to the extent of Rs. 900 crore (approximately).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)