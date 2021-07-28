Indus Towers Ltd Spurts 0.94%

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 8.33% over last one month compared to 0.04% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd gained 0.94% today to trade at Rs 225.1. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.01% to quote at 1389.57. The index is up 0.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vodafone Idea Ltd increased 0.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 7.81 % over last one year compared to the 35.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 8.33% over last one month compared to 0.04% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10558 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.74 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 282 on 25 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 161.3 on 24 Sep 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)