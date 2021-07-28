HDFC Bank Ltd Slides 1.15%

HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 5.63% over last one month compared to 1.73% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.72% drop in the SENSEX

HDFC Bank Ltd fell 1.15% today to trade at Rs 1423.2. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.48% to quote at 39324.89. The index is down 1.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd decreased 0.85% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.77% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 56.85 % over last one year compared to the 36.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 5.63% over last one month compared to 1.73% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.72% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 34025 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1650 on 24 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 994 on 03 Aug 2020.

