Granules USA recalls one batch of Naproxen Sodium 220mg tablets

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddys relaunches OTC Naproxen Sodium Tablets in US
Granules India rises after Health Canada approval for acetaminophen tablets
Dr Reddy's re-launches Naproxen Sodium OTC Tablets in US market
Health Canada approves Granules' Acetaminophen ER Tablets
Granules India US unit gets two observations from USFDA
-
Granules India in a response towards certain media articles announced that Granules USA, Inc., a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the Company located in New Jersey, NY, is voluntarily recalling one batch of Naproxen Sodium 220mg tablets at a retail level due to a minor CGMP deviation.
One batch has 11.4 million units of Naproxen tablets out of which 0.9 million units that were released into the market were recalled. Financially, this does not have a material impact on the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU