Granules USA recalls one batch of Naproxen Sodium 220mg tablets

Granules India in a response towards certain media articles announced that Granules USA, Inc., a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the Company located in New Jersey, NY, is voluntarily recalling one batch of Naproxen Sodium 220mg tablets at a retail level due to a minor CGMP deviation.

One batch has 11.4 million units of Naproxen tablets out of which 0.9 million units that were released into the market were recalled. Financially, this does not have a material impact on the Company.

