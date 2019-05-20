Luharuka Media & Infra reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 51.52% to Rs 0.16 croreLuharuka Media & Infra reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 51.52% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 47.12% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.160.33 -52 1.011.91 -47 OPM %6.2554.55 -37.6230.37 - PBDT0.010.17 -94 0.370.54 -31 PBT0.010.17 -94 0.370.54 -31 NP00.14 -100 0.270.42 -36
