Luharuka Media & Infra reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 51.52% to Rs 0.16 crore

Luharuka Media & Infra reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 51.52% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 47.12% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.160.331.011.916.2554.5537.6230.370.010.170.370.540.010.170.370.5400.140.270.42

