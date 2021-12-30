Kalpataru Power sizzles after multiple order wins

-
Kalpataru Power Transmission jumped 7% to Rs 381.55 after the EPC company received new orders of Rs 1,560 crore across various businesses.The company bagged orders from India, Africa, CIS and South America in the power transmission business. Meanwhile, the company's international subsidiary secured new power transmission projects in Europe.
Commenting on the new order announcements, Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of Kalpataru Power said, We are delighted with the new order wins, especially that all these orders are in our core power T&D business. These orders in the T&D business reaffirms our confidence in the strong growth of this business going forward. With reduced volatility and good visibility across all our businesses, we are confident to reach our targeted margin and build a strong order book.
Kalpataru Power Transmission is amongst the leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies. It is executing projects that delivers complete solutions covering design, testing, fabrication, erection and construction of transmission lines, oil and gas infrastructure and railways projects on a turnkey basis.
On a consolidated basis, Kalpataru Power's net profit dropped 40.3% to Rs 83 crore on 17.1% rise in net sales to Rs 3,549 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
