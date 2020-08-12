Graphite India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 78.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.70% to Rs 409.00 crore

Net loss of Graphite India reported to Rs 78.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 220.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.70% to Rs 409.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 967.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.409.00967.00-32.5230.40-67.00346.00-80.00333.00-78.00220.00

