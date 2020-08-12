SRU Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
REC standalone net profit rises 22.49% in the June 2020 quarter
D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 76.26% in the June 2020 quarter
REC consolidated net profit rises 22.29% in the June 2020 quarter
BITS consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2020 quarter
REC consolidated net profit declines 62.16% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 65.30% to Rs 2.80 croreNet profit of SRU Steels remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.30% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.808.07 -65 OPM %3.57-0.99 -PBDT0.100.08 25 PBT0.070.07 0 NP0.050.05 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU