SRU Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of SRU Steels remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.30% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.808.073.57-0.990.100.080.070.070.050.05

