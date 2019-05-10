JUST IN
Infosys' extinguishment subject to Buyback of equity shares
Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.50% to Rs 13.63 crore

Net loss of Graviss Hospitality reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 13.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.96% to Rs 47.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.6315.06 -9 47.5648.51 -2 OPM %11.2312.95 -1.0312.80 - PBDT1.281.76 -27 -0.094.84 PL PBT-0.520.18 PL -5.20-0.96 -442 NP-0.660.20 PL -1.89-0.94 -101

Fri, May 10 2019. 17:37 IST

