Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 91.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 94.51% to Rs 101.46 croreNet profit of Vakrangee declined 91.51% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 94.51% to Rs 101.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1846.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 96.29% to Rs 25.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 680.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 76.80% to Rs 1508.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6502.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales101.461846.94 -95 1508.236502.00 -77 OPM %-1.775.19 --1.4415.44 - PBDT18.62115.10 -84 58.311028.04 -94 PBT15.61113.20 -86 49.571023.87 -95 NP6.4575.96 -92 25.23680.46 -96
