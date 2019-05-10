Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 91.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 94.51% to Rs 101.46 crore

Net profit of declined 91.51% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 94.51% to Rs 101.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1846.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.29% to Rs 25.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 680.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 76.80% to Rs 1508.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6502.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

101.461846.941508.236502.00-1.775.19-1.4415.4418.62115.1058.311028.0415.61113.2049.571023.876.4575.9625.23680.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)