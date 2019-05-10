PVR consolidated net profit rises 77.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 43.21% to Rs 837.63 crore

Net profit of rose 77.18% to Rs 46.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.21% to Rs 837.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 584.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.97% to Rs 183.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 124.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.19% to Rs 3085.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2334.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

