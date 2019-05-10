PVR consolidated net profit rises 77.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 43.21% to Rs 837.63 croreNet profit of PVR rose 77.18% to Rs 46.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.21% to Rs 837.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 584.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.97% to Rs 183.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 124.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.19% to Rs 3085.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2334.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales837.63584.90 43 3085.562334.11 32 OPM %19.1216.08 -18.9717.18 - PBDT129.1480.60 60 490.31348.74 41 PBT74.2141.21 80 299.03195.05 53 NP46.4226.20 77 183.27124.70 47
