Graviss Hospitality reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.59% to Rs 13.57 croreNet loss of Graviss Hospitality reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.59% to Rs 13.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 47.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.5715.01 -10 47.5547.20 1 OPM %3.3916.26 --170.2013.50 - PBDT0.122.25 -95 -0.105.00 PL PBT-0.150.71 PL -5.14-0.73 -604 NP-0.270.74 PL -1.81-0.71 -155
