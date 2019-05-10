Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit declines 91.65% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 243.26% in the December 2018 quarter
Strides Pharma Science Q3 profit at Rs 296.43 cr
Strides Pharma Science gets EIR for Bangalore facility
Strides Pharma Science to acquire 100% stake in Vensun Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 44.20% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 25.35% to Rs 839.70 croreNet profit of Strides Pharma Science declined 91.65% to Rs 47.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 568.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.35% to Rs 839.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 669.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.15% to Rs 324.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 664.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 3011.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2845.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales839.70669.89 25 3011.682845.12 6 OPM %16.4113.09 -13.5013.97 - PBDT90.60638.75 -86 517.46887.68 -42 PBT46.78594.41 -92 345.61733.65 -53 NP47.51568.84 -92 324.61664.52 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU