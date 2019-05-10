Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 7.92% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 10.46% to Rs 44933.96 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 7.92% to Rs 3418.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3167.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.46% to Rs 44933.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40678.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.83% to Rs 8905.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7369.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 141007.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 119683.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales44933.9640678.10 10 141007.09119683.16 18 OPM %16.8417.18 -16.8116.43 - PBDT5713.295405.14 6 16370.1713444.89 22 PBT5238.634912.75 7 14286.1711516.16 24 NP3418.243167.47 8 8905.137369.86 21

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 17:12 IST

