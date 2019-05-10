Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 7.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.46% to Rs 44933.96 crore

Net profit of rose 7.92% to Rs 3418.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3167.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.46% to Rs 44933.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40678.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.83% to Rs 8905.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7369.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 141007.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 119683.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

44933.9640678.10141007.09119683.1616.8417.1816.8116.435713.295405.1416370.1713444.895238.634912.7514286.1711516.163418.243167.478905.137369.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)