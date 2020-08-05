JUST IN
Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Alchemist Corporation reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.06 83 OPM %45.4516.67 -PBDT0.050.01 400 PBT0.050 0 NP0.040 0

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 18:36 IST

