Greaves Cotton to acquire Bestway Agencies

Capital Market 

Through subsidiary Ampere Vehicles

Greaves Cotton announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ampere Vehicles has signed definitive agreements on 6 July, 2020 to acquire shares of Bestway Agencies on a fully diluted basis through secondary purchase. The acquisition shall be subject to completion of various closing conditions.

Bestway Agencies is in the business of development, manufacture, distribution and sale of electric vehicles, including but not limited to e-rickshaws and e-loaders.

First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 16:46 IST

