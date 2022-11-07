Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 18.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 1336.82 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 18.18% to Rs 306.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 259.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 1336.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1293.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

