JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Archean Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 100.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 57.89% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit declines 26.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.25% to Rs 356.94 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas declined 26.44% to Rs 19.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 356.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 296.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales356.94296.83 20 OPM %6.927.82 -PBDT27.2936.43 -25 PBT26.4735.65 -26 NP19.6126.66 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU