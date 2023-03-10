Capital Goods shares edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 407.98 points or 1.17% at 34506.59 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Polycab India Ltd (down 4.24%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.53%),Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.88%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.76%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 1.24%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.1%), SKF India Ltd (down 1.02%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.94%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.92%).
On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.68%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.25%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.89%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 776.2 or 1.3% at 59030.08.
The Nifty 50 index was down 204.45 points or 1.16% at 17385.15.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 184.65 points or 0.66% at 27932.75.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 82.95 points or 0.94% at 8757.49.
On BSE,1239 shares were trading in green, 2154 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.
