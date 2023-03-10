Financials stocks slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index decreasing 163.94 points or 1.91% at 8425.67 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 8.15%), Canara Bank (down 4.75%),RBL Bank Ltd (down 3.88%),Karnataka Bank Ltd (down 3.83%),PNB Housing Finance Ltd (down 3.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Fino Payments Bank Ltd (down 3.57%), IIFL Finance Ltd (down 3.52%), REC Ltd (down 3.33%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (down 3.26%), and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (down 3.19%).
On the other hand, Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd (up 15.36%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (up 10.74%), and Angel One Ltd (up 2.73%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 776.2 or 1.3% at 59030.08.
The Nifty 50 index was down 204.45 points or 1.16% at 17385.15.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 184.65 points or 0.66% at 27932.75.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 82.95 points or 0.94% at 8757.49.
On BSE,1239 shares were trading in green, 2154 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.
