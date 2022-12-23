Indian Overseas Bank leads losers in 'A' group

EKI Energy Services Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Central Bank of India and UCO Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 December 2022.

Indian Overseas Bank lost 13.38% to Rs 26.55 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 103.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

EKI Energy Services Ltd crashed 10.39% to Rs 1185. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37384 shares in the past one month.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd tumbled 10.35% to Rs 225.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70046 shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India dropped 9.95% to Rs 29.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank slipped 9.94% to Rs 29.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 106.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

