Peeti Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.43% to Rs 4.77 crore

Peeti Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.43% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.95% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 18.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

