Peeti Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.43% to Rs 4.77 crorePeeti Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.43% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.95% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 18.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.775.92 -19 18.5522.67 -18 OPM %-0.840 -1.024.59 - PBDT0.020.05 -60 0.301.14 -74 PBT0.010.04 -75 0.261.10 -76 NP00.01 -100 0.190.79 -76
