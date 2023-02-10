Northern ARC Capital standalone net profit rises 47.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.75% to Rs 330.78 crore

Net profit of Northern ARC Capital rose 47.67% to Rs 65.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.75% to Rs 330.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 219.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.330.78219.4271.7476.9494.0859.6688.3457.2865.4644.33

