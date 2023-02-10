Northern ARC Capital standalone net profit rises 47.67% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 50.75% to Rs 330.78 crore

Net profit of Northern ARC Capital rose 47.67% to Rs 65.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.75% to Rs 330.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 219.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales330.78219.42 51 OPM %71.7476.94 -PBDT94.0859.66 58 PBT88.3457.28 54 NP65.4644.33 48

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:39 IST

