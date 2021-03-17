GSK Pharma declines for seventh day

GlaxoSmithkline Pharmaceuticals slipped 0.27% to Rs 1,421.50, extending decline for the seventh day.

The stock has corrected 7.95% in seven sessions from its recent closing high of Rs 1,544.20 recorded on 5 March 2021.

In the past one year, the stock has risen 14.22% while the benchmark Sensex surged 64.83% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 38.410. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 1487.43, 1501.06 and 1509.85, respectively.

Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported net profit at Rs 156.51 crore in Q3 December 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 661.16 crore in Q3 December 2019. Net sales jumped 10.1% to Rs 857.20 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 778.59 crore in Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)