GSK Pharma declines for seventh day

-
ALSO READ
Glaxosmithkline Pharma gains after turnaround Q3 numbers
Volumes soar at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 84.79% in the September 2020 quarter
GSK Pharma Q2 PAT drops 85% to Rs 76 crore
Board of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals approves change in directorate
-
GlaxoSmithkline Pharmaceuticals slipped 0.27% to Rs 1,421.50, extending decline for the seventh day.
The stock has corrected 7.95% in seven sessions from its recent closing high of Rs 1,544.20 recorded on 5 March 2021.
In the past one year, the stock has risen 14.22% while the benchmark Sensex surged 64.83% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 38.410. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 1487.43, 1501.06 and 1509.85, respectively.
Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported net profit at Rs 156.51 crore in Q3 December 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 661.16 crore in Q3 December 2019. Net sales jumped 10.1% to Rs 857.20 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 778.59 crore in Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU