Volumes jump at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Oil India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 March 2021.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd saw volume of 478.73 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 661.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72419 shares. The stock dropped 3.18% to Rs.989.60. Volumes stood at 87964 shares in the last session.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd recorded volume of 8077 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1499 shares. The stock gained 0.15% to Rs.2,411.00. Volumes stood at 2989 shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd recorded volume of 42471 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11062 shares. The stock gained 4.41% to Rs.540.50. Volumes stood at 43022 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd saw volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74346 shares. The stock dropped 4.16% to Rs.1,162.50. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.36 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.91% to Rs.130.85. Volumes stood at 62273 shares in the last session.

