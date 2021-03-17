Volumes jump at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd saw volume of 478.73 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 661.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72419 shares
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Oil India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 March 2021.
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd saw volume of 478.73 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 661.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72419 shares. The stock dropped 3.18% to Rs.989.60. Volumes stood at 87964 shares in the last session.
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd recorded volume of 8077 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1499 shares. The stock gained 0.15% to Rs.2,411.00. Volumes stood at 2989 shares in the last session.
KEI Industries Ltd recorded volume of 42471 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11062 shares. The stock gained 4.41% to Rs.540.50. Volumes stood at 43022 shares in the last session.
Tata Communications Ltd saw volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74346 shares. The stock dropped 4.16% to Rs.1,162.50. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.
Oil India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.36 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.91% to Rs.130.85. Volumes stood at 62273 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU