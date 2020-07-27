GTL Infrastructure Ltd Slides 4.49%, S&P BSE Telecom index Shed 2.08%

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has added 18.06% over last one month compared to 3.64% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 7.93% rise in the SENSEX

GTL Infrastructure Ltd fell 4.49% today to trade at Rs 0.85. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 2.08% to quote at 1256.88. The index is down 3.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITI Ltd decreased 4.16% and Tejas Networks Ltd lost 3.28% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 32.71 % over last one year compared to the 0.2% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has added 18.06% over last one month compared to 3.64% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 7.93% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1.01 on 08 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.21 on 01 Apr 2020.

