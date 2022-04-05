Eicher Motors Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2590.6, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.18% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2590.6, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 18006.7. The Sensex is at 60373.63, down 0.39%. Eicher Motors Ltd has risen around 14.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10803.85, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2606.15, up 3.73% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 4.18% in last one year as compared to a 22.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 45.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)